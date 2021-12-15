Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTIM opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

