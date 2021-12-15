GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,673 shares of company stock worth $5,931,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

