Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTBAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Great Bear Resources has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.