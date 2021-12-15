Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

