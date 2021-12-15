Green Plains Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.16 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

