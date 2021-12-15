Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

