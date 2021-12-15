GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,004 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.63.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GreenSky by 30.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 70,742 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $13,170,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 505.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

