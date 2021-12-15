Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 4,328 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CarParts.com worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 349,146 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,306,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.62. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.