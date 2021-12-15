Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 2,578 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

