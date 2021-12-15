Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $820,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.