Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.