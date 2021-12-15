Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1,291.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.