Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of HASI opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

