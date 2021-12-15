Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 288 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

