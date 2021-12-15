Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues improved year over year, and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates adjusted EPS between $5.85 and $6.45. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 10%. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets, which will drive results. Its price increase actions will negate the impact of escalating input costs. The company continues to invest in the business, return excess cash to shareholders through dividends, and lower debt levels. Greif’s restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

GEF stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

