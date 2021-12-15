Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 351 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.