Grove Bank & Trust Buys 2,681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,686,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,222,000 after acquiring an additional 243,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.