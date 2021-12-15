Grove Bank & Trust Buys 2,681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,686,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,222,000 after acquiring an additional 243,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

