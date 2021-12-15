Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.