Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.45 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

