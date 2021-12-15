Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

