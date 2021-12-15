Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.48. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

