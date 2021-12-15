Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.48

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $24.49. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

