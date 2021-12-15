Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.48

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $24.49. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.