Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,804.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and $71,804.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00306093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,026,617 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

