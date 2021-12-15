Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ETR:HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.13) on Monday. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($10.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

