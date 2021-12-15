Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.