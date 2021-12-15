Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

