Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.53) to GBX 1,381 ($18.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,315 ($17.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,645 ($21.74).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.78. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.77), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($158,814.06).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

