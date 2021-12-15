Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.26

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $557.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

