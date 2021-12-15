HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -337.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

