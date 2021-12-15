Head-To-Head Contrast: BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dassault Systèmes and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 6 4 0 2.08 BOX 1 2 7 0 2.60

BOX has a consensus target price of $28.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.71% 18.52% 7.69% BOX -5.01% -64.04% -1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 15.22 $560.87 million $0.68 85.23 BOX $770.77 million 4.92 -$43.43 million ($0.32) -79.97

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats BOX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

