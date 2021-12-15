Head to Head Contrast: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cricut alerts:

This table compares Cricut and Bodycote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 5.50 $154.58 million N/A N/A Bodycote $767.83 million 3.24 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Bodycote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cricut and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00 Bodycote 1 4 3 0 2.25

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than Bodycote.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 14.74% 37.36% 22.51% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bodycote shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cricut beats Bodycote on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments. The company was founded by Arthur Bodycote in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.