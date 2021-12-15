Head to Head Contrast: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.29 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.41 $62.21 million $0.93 17.71

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Patria Investments beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

