Head-To-Head Review: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) & Its Peers

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ: RMBI) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Richmond Mutual Bancorporation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors 2157 8956 7241 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million $10.02 million 17.30 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.01

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation peers beat Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.