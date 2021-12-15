HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCAQ stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

