Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.66

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 73563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

