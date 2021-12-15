Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.92. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 40,172 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.50.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

