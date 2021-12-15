Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 130,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

