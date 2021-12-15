Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $16.92 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,135 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,030. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

