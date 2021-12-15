Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $40.49 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $40,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.