Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $40.49 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $40,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

