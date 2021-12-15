Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 4,498 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Shares of BURL traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.53 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

