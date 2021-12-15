Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 101.1% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 354,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,524,000 after buying an additional 178,399 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 132,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.16. 129,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

