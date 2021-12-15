Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,125 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

ABBV traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 101,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,654. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $127.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

