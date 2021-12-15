Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.23

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 58081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after buying an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

