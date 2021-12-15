Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

