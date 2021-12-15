Hexavest Inc. Invests $323,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

