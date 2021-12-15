Hexavest Inc. Sells 10,112 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Shares of KL opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.