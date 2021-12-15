Hexavest Inc. Sells 18,028 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after buying an additional 735,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,109,000 after buying an additional 734,619 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

