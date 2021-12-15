HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

