HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

